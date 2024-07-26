Naples and Mediterranean region affected – fear of super volcano

Home page World

From: Bjarne Kommnick, Jennifer Lanzinger

Another earthquake has occurred in the area of ​​the Phlegraean Fields supervolcano. As a result, many residents in Naples have fled onto the streets.

Naples – The Phlegraean Fields near the Italian metropolis of Naples are once again in the spotlight. On Friday, 26 July, another earthquake in the area of ​​the supervolcano, as the Italian Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) reported on its Website reported. Out of concern, large parts of the population fled their homes.

Severe earthquake in Italy: Authorities report magnitude 4.0 – shaking felt widely

According to the research institute, the earthquake was measured at a magnitude of 4.0. This is a relatively strong earthquake for this region. The super volcano near Naples had already caused concern among residents in recent days. The earthquake occurred at 1:46 p.m. at a depth of around four kilometers.

There has been another earthquake in the Phlegraean Fields. © Christoph Sator/dpa

According to initial assessments by the Italian authorities, there were no injuries or major damage after the earthquake. However, the tremors were felt both on the mainland and on surrounding islands such as Procida.

Strong earthquake in Italy: Experts warn of supervolcano eruption

The Phlegraean Fields are classified as a super volcano due to their high volcanic activity. Earthquakes repeatedly shake the region. Experts even fear that the volcano will erupt soon.

In May, the region experienced the most serious earthquake in 40 years, with a magnitude of 4.4. After the earthquake, the Italian government introduced new measures for a potential evacuation of the population. However, only a few people took part in a disaster prevention exercise.