The Argentine ambassador to Italy, Roberto Carlés, announced that “soon” will be installed in Naples, in the south of the country, a statue in homage to Diego Maradona made by the artist Alejandro Marmo, when participating in the ceremony of delivery of Argentine nationality to the son of the star who died in 2020, Diego Jr. .

“I feel that the heart of Italy is in Napoli and Argentina leaves the idol beats with this Diego de fierro. We had been chatting since November 25 about Diego in Naples with Ambassador Carlés. We want it to be like a symbol of Argentina, “said Marmo.

According to Carlés, the statue that will be placed in homage to the deceased star on November 25, 2020 is “an initiative of the Embassy of the Argentine Republic in Italy and the artist, with the support of several mayors of Argentine cities.”

Marmo carried out the planning and development of the work in one of its school workshops located in the Buenos Aires town of Navarro, which was recently inaugurated.

This is the outline of the Marmo mural in homage to Diego Maradona, an Argentine symbol throughout the world.

The mural in homage to 10 will follow the same guidelines and style that Marmo has given to one of his great artistic creations: the two murals by Eva Perón located in the traditional building of the Ministry of Public Works, located on the mythical Avenida 9 de Julio in Buenos Aires.

In addition to these murals, Marmo is a regular contributor to the Vatican Museums given his close relationship with Pope Francis, to the point that among his works located in the Old Continent he has a Virgin of Luján and a Christ the Worker in the middle of the Vatican Gardens.

Alejandro Marmo is the author of the Evita Murals installed in the historic MOSP building on 9 de Julio Avenue.

It also has installed a large number of works in Italy, among which stand out “Hug”, at the Fiumicino Airport, in Rome. In Naples he also has a work of the same series located in the Quartiere La Sanitá, in the “Musei degli incurabili”.

At the moment the placement date has not yet been defined, but it is estimated that it will be in the middle of the year. the place either, although all the options that are considered point to popular neighborhoods in which the figure of Maradona reaches almost religious levels of worship.

For years, the prolific work of Marmo has been beautifying countless public spaces of the city of Buenos Aires and the GBA. Last year he made a mural in homage to Father Mugica in Villa 31 de Retiro, an original of the same style as the one that is located on Avenida 9 de Julio and Arroyo, and an image of the Virgin of Luján, “sister” of which the sculptor installed in the Vatican in 2014. That same style will have the Maradonian work in Naples.

