Napoli has also bet on Paulo Sousa. The Salernitana coach ended up in the crosshairs of De Laurentiis: the Portuguese saved the grenades last season, now he could become the guide of the blue Italian champions, returning from the farewell of Luciano Spalletti.

The casting

De Laurentiis is probing different profiles. With the Luis Enrique track faded, now closer to the Premier, the patron of the Azzurri is examining a series of names, including the former Roma Rudi Garcia, Christophe Galtier of the PSG and the usual Rafa Benitez, already in the blue from 2013 to 2015. The Spaniard was in Istanbul for the Champions League final. ADL had spoken thus about the blue bench: “The new coach? We have all of June, there are twenty candidates on my table. All of Europe is there”.