The disappointment for the missed Scudetto remains. Despite the Champions goal achieved, Napoli could certainly have done something more. After a couple of subdued years, Kalidou Koulibaly took over the scene. The Senegalese defender performed as a true top player, as a defensive leader. Too bad for the absence of two months, between the injury on 1 December against Sassuolo and the commitments in the Africa Cup, won by Senegal of which he is captain. Now, however, after eight seasons in the Azzurri shirt, his future is really very uncertain.

THE “NO” OF DE LAURENTIIS – Every summer always seems to be the last. Koulibaly has been the most coveted player in Naples for years. A player of international standing, for which De Laurentiis in 2018 refused an offer of 108 million from Manchester United. But it is not the only one, because there was also another concrete thrust in 2019, when PSG tried to bring him to the court of the then coach Tuchel. All in vain, the blue patron has always made a wall. A choice, looking back, that De Laurentiis would not make again. Koulibaly himself, in an interview with Onze Mondial, exposed himself on the subject: “There is also the price claimed by the president. Sometimes it was too high for some clubs and blocked negotiations. We’ll see what happens at the end of the season. ”

THE CALL OF XAVI- It must be said that Koulibaly loves Naples, the city, the people. He also confirmed it in the same interview: “I love everything here, the sun, the sea, the people, the enthusiasm for football. When my family comes, they are welcomed with open arms, it’s great. I love living here and my children, when we are in France, ask to return to Naples“. Returning to that”We’ll see what happens at the end of the season “, Koulibaly’s stay is not a foregone conclusion. The Senegalese contract will end in just one year and, for this reason, De Laurentiis would also be willing to accept an offer of 35 million euros. Looking at the economic aspect, Napoli would save 12 million gross of the player’s salary. The obvious problem is the importance of the player, to find a substitute who is up to the task and still falls within the company’s parameters: young, ready and cheap. The end of the season is upon us and Barcelona is around the corner. Xavi wants a level reinforcement back there and has been looking for Koulibaly. The Blaugrana, however, have to cash before they can sink, as he wanted to remark in some way the president of Napoli during the day, joined by his Spanish colleague Gerard Romero during a live Twitch. The time to say goodbye may have come and that legacy of Insigne, of the captain’s armband, may not be collected.