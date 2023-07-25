There is a downpour in Val di Sole and this affects performance and result and beyond a non-exciting equal the problems concern two muscle injuries for Mario Rui and Lobotka which risk causing the players to miss a period of training in an important preparation phase. In a more lively second half, despite the heavy rain also creating visibility problems, he first took the lead with a free-kick from midfield, 50 meters, shot directly on goal by Puletto as he entered, which surprised Meret off the posts. The good thing is the reaction of Napoli with the new white shirt, which has Vesuvius in its chest. Kvara has already hit the crossbar and Raspadori also wastes a good opportunity, always on an assist from the Georgian. Lively Zielinski who invents the assist for Anguissa who equalizes, with Osimhen who favors the midfielder’s free throw with a feint. Then the Nigerian goes to get the ball from the net and brings it to midfield. The sign of how Victor cares about winning even a friendly match. But Napoli despite the pressure fails to break through. Indeed, in the final it was Meret’s turn to make the most difficult save on a treacherous shot by Saiani.