Another accident at work: a 57-year-old worker is in danger of life after being hit by a pallet in a company in Naples

A worker 57 year old is in very serious conditions after being hit by a pallet while he was working. The accident occurred in Thursday afternoon, July 4th in a company in Volla, in province of Napleswhich deals with the disposal and recovery of electrical material. Man, regularly employed in the company, he was carrying out some unloading operations when he was hit by a pallet loaded with material. In the collision he would have hit his head hardwhich immediately made his condition serious.

When help arrived, the 57-year-old was rushed to the emergency room of the hospital of the Sea of ​​Naples where he is hospitalized in reserved prognosis. Struggle between life and death and he is in danger of dying. The Volla Carabinieri are carrying out the necessary investigations. They will have to understand how the accident was possible and whether all the safety measures were active.

