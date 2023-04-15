Paid bets

In the last week some of the major Italian operators – Sisal, Goldbet and Better – communicated the closure of bets on the winner of Serie A 2022/23 and simultaneously announced the start of payments to bettors who had bet on Napoli. Now Starcasinó Bet has also done the same, which has decided to reward not only those who believed in the Azzurri as winners, but also those who bet on Osimhen as top scorer: currently, the Nigerian forward has a seven-goal lead over his closest rival ( Lautaro Martinez, 21 goals to 14). With nine games to go, Osimhen top scorer is certainly the most probable scenario, although not as certain as the third Neapolitan championship appears. Uncertainty that however does not affect the choice of Starcasinó Bet.