This is Starcasinò Bet, which in addition to closing the market on the winner of the championship, also did the same for the top scorer
Paid bets
In the last week some of the major Italian operators – Sisal, Goldbet and Better – communicated the closure of bets on the winner of Serie A 2022/23 and simultaneously announced the start of payments to bettors who had bet on Napoli. Now Starcasinó Bet has also done the same, which has decided to reward not only those who believed in the Azzurri as winners, but also those who bet on Osimhen as top scorer: currently, the Nigerian forward has a seven-goal lead over his closest rival ( Lautaro Martinez, 21 goals to 14). With nine games to go, Osimhen top scorer is certainly the most probable scenario, although not as certain as the third Neapolitan championship appears. Uncertainty that however does not affect the choice of Starcasinó Bet.
Market closed? Not by everyone
What about the other operators? There are only a few left who have left the winning Serie A market open: at the moment they are Netbet, bet365, Betway and Sportbet. The odds against Naples are naturally negligible: 1.01. In these blackboards the most accredited opponent is Juventus (which without the 15 penalty points would be -15 from the Azzurri), quoted at 75.00.
April 14, 2023 (change April 14, 2023 | 16:58)
