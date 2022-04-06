A 2-year-old child died in a tragic accident that took place on an agricultural estate in Casalnuovo, in the province of Naples. According to an initial reconstruction, the child was stuck in a mechanical cutter of the tractor on which his father, 36, was on board while he was carrying out work on the agricultural land adjacent to his home. The baby died instantly. The 118 doctors who intervened could not help but ascertain his death. Investigations are underway by the Carabinieri of the Casalnuovo lieutenancy and the soldiers of the Castello di Cisterna investigative unit. The child’s body, seized, was transferred to the Second Polyclinic of Naples for the autopsy ordered by the judicial authority.