She was allegedly surrounded, robbed and then raped by four men in Naples. The victim is a 41-year-old woman resident in Foggi who went to the Campania capital looking for work. After eating in a restaurant in Piazza Garibaldi, in the centre, the woman walked towards the bus station to return to Foggia. At that point she would have been surrounded by four men, hit on the head with a blunt object and taken aboard a van, where the sexual violence would have taken place.

It was the unfortunate woman, admitted to the Caldarelli hospital in Naples, who told the doctors about the episode. Immediately after the abuse she suffered, the woman says she was abandoned on the side of the road in a confused state: the rapists took away a watch, two necklaces and cash worth 250 euros. The police are now investigating to trace those responsible. Images from the video surveillance system may prove useful.