In Casalnuovo, in the province of Naples, a 4-year-old girl was hit and killed by a car in the early afternoon of today, 22 April. Initially someone had let it be known that the driver had escaped without providing assistance to the little girl, but the carabinieri immediately identified the vehicle at the scene of the accident.

The accident took place in via Emilio Buccafusca, a side street of via professor Filippo Manna. The questioning of some witnesses is underway. The little girl died instantly. The Carabinieri investigate for road homicide and try to reconstruct the dynamics of what happened: at first the news of a pirated car had circulated. On site 118 and firefighters.

(news being updated)