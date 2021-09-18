Naples, 4-year-old child who fell from the balcony: the servant arrested for murder

A 38-year-old man was stopped by the police for the death of little Samuele, the four-year-old boy who fell yesterday from a balcony in the center of Naples.

It is Mariano Cannio, who at the time of the fall was in the house in Via Foria to do the cleaning. According to the hypothesis of the investigators, the man, suffering from mental problems, would have taken advantage of a moment of distraction by the mother to grab the child and make him fall from the third floor. Previously, however, the hypothesis of an accident prevailed.

The arrest of Cannio, considered a serious suspect in the murder, is subject to the validation judgment of the judge.