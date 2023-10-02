An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 was felt in Naples at 10.08pm. Some people poured into the streets between Pozzuoli, Bacoli and the Fuorigrotta neighborhoods of Naples and also in the Colli Aminei. The Champions League match between Garcia’s team and Ancelotti’s Real Madrid is scheduled for Tuesday evening in Naples.

the epicenter

The earthquake had its epicenter in the Campi Flegrei, at a depth of 3 kilometres. At the moment there have been some requests to check cracks, but there have been no reports of damage to the firefighters. The Regional Civil Protection Situation Room, in contact with national civil protection structures, also confirms that there is no damage reported. Tonight’s shock is the second strongest in the last 40 years in the Campi Flegrei area, after the one on September 27th with a magnitude of 4.2.