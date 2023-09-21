A 26-year-old man from San Gennaro Vesuviano (Naples) is under house arrest accused of having abused his partner’s 17-year-old disabled daughter for several months. The woman, a 40-year-old, also ended up in handcuffs for mistreatment: she was allegedly responsible for repeated violence and oppressive conduct against the young woman. Both were also banned from approaching the places frequented by the victim.

