Naples, 20-year-old worker died: he was stuck in a spice grinder

The massacre at work continues. Today in the Neapolitan area two workers lost their lives following accidents at work. Raffaele Vergara, 20, died instantly after getting stuck in a spice grinder. The young man worked in an industrial consortium in Frattamaggiore, at the Delifood company.

The carabinieri of the Nil of Naples and the colleagues of the investigative nucleus of Castello di Cisterna as well as the personnel of the ASL napoli 2 Nord intervened on the spot. The technical surveys are also underway to reconstruct what happened, while the machinery has been seized. The investigators are listening to the young man’s colleagues and the owners of the company. The 20-year-old from Crispano was considered a promise of football. On July 2nd he had renewed his contract with Virtus Afragola with which he had played two days ago.

The mayor of Crispano, Michele Emiliano, has announced that city mourning will be proclaimed. “This tragic event imposes a strong and no longer postponeable commitment on the part of everyone on issues of safety in the workplace. It is necessary that, on the part of all the subjects interested in this important and delicate issue, the sense of responsibility is even stronger to avoid unacceptable accidents in a country like Italy “, he wrote on Facebook.

Also in the Neapolitan area, another worker died on a construction site in San Giuseppe Vesuviano. 59-year-old Raffaele Foresta died from injuries sustained after a fall. The police are also investigating this case. In the first five months of this year, 358 people died as a result of accidents at work.