Naples, rider surrounded and stabbed in front of Mc Donald

A 19 year old rider was stabbed last night in Naples in front of McDonald’s in via Giovanni Merliani, in Vomero district. According to what was reconstructed by the Carabinieri who intervened on the spot, the rider would have been around 20.30 surrounded by a group of boys and, after a quarrel born for futile reasons, one of these would have stabbed him and wounded him in the left leg.

The young man was treated at the Fatebenefratelli hospital for a wound from left thigh cut and judged curable in 8 days. Investigations are underway by the Carabinieri of the Vomero company to identify the attackers. The military is listening to witnesses and acquiring images recorded by several video surveillance cameras installed in the area.

