Naples, 15-year-old stabbed after a dispute on social media: his life is in danger

A 15-year-old boy is in danger of life after being stabbed in a dispute that broke out on social media. This is the hypothesis made by the police, who are investigating the attack that took place last Wednesday in the Scampia district, on the outskirts of Naples, where a 16-year-old inflicted four or five stab wounds in the abdomen on the boy.

The wounded man was urgently taken to the Cardarelli hospital, where he underwent surgery and is currently hospitalized with a reserved prognosis.

According to the first reconstructions of the police, behind the gesture there would be a dispute that broke out on social networks in September and october maybe for a girl. The 16-year-old was arrested for attempted aggravated murder after turning himself in to the police.

Last May he had already been involved in a fight that broke out on the rocks of Marechiaro, in Posillipo, where a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were stabbed by a 15-year-old friend of his.