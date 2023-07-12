Sexual assault on the cruise ship. The horror involved a 15-year-old boy who reported a rape by a cleaner, writes Valeria Di Corrado in “Il Messaggero”. The ship was docked at the port of Naples when the violence took place.

The alleged rapist, a 54-year-old originally from Honduras, was arrested: he is being investigated by the Neapolitan prosecutor, Emanuele De Franco, for aggravated sexual assault.

The facts date back to last June 24: the boy and his brother preferred to stay in the pool on the ship, while the parents took the opportunity to go on a shore excursion.

After meeting the young man in the corridors of the ship, the 54-year-old lured him into his cabin and then made him lie down on the sofa to then abuse him.

After the terrified boy begged him to stop, the man got out of the cabin.

The 15-year-old then told everything to his brother, who in turn called his parents. In the coming days, the young Spaniard (the family lives in Alicante) will be heard in an evidentiary hearing before the investigating judge of the Court of Naples.