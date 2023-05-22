They had arranged an appointment to resolve a matter, linked to some girls disputed by both, after an argument that took place on social media: the meeting degenerated and a 14-year-old from Naples residing in the Spanish Quarters was stabbed by a minor from Melito, a town on the outskirts north of the Campania capital.

The young man is hospitalized in the Vecchio Pellegrini hospital, in serious but not life threatening conditions: he underwent surgery for the wound to his abdomen he sustained, his prognosis is reserved. According to the first investigative findings, it would seem that the meeting between the two near the Galleria Umberto I in via Toledo was not accidental. The investigators of the Naples Flying Squad, coordinated by the first manager Alfredo Fabbrocini, are investigating the incident: the victim’s contemporary has been notified of a detention order, he is accused of attempted murder.

A few hours after the scuffle, in the same area, the carabinieri intervened for another injured minor, a 13-year-old stabbed in the leg by an unknown person. He too was taken to Vecchio Pellegrini by ambulance and was discharged with a 10-day prognosis. The two facts are not connected to each other.