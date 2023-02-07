In Naples, a 14-year-old is presented at school with a gun. During the course of a lesson, the weapon fell out of the boy’s pocket. The teacher present in the classroom then called 112 and the complaint for illegal carrying of a weapon was triggered for the young man.

The story happened in a school on the outskirts of the Neapolitan city. The pistol, a faithful reproduction of the German Walther PPK, used by agent 007 in his adventures, as told by the 14-year-old himself, was blank, but without the red cap. Precisely the lack of the latter, mandatory and necessary to distinguish it from a firearm, triggered the complaint.