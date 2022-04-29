Naples, 12 years old in hospital with a key stuck in the head: attacked by a peer

In Naples, in recent days a 12 year old boy was attacked by a peer of his age, who has him skewered a key behind his head. He brings it back the Ansa. The episode was confirmed by Rodolfo Conenna, general manager of the “Santobono-Pausilipon” Hospital of National Relief.

The doctor claims to be “extremely worried” by a series of “aggressive post Covid” phenomena. “Not a day goes by without reports of violence between and towards children, often even under the age of 10,” says Conenna.

Francesco Emilio Borrelli, the regional councilor of Europa Verde, commented: “Unfortunately we are seeing one dramatic surge in behavioral disturbances among minors with continuous psychopathological episodes and aggressive actions towards others and even self-harm. It is a post Covid phenomenon that I would dare to say is reaching epidemic levels. We are extremely worried. “

