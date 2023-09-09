Coffee and nap? It costs five euros at Nescafé Harajuku in Tokyo

The formula was launched in Japan and to be precise a Tokyo from Nescafé Harajuku.

Some have been created in the room stations to take a quick nap: these are spaces that almost look like telephone booths.

The nap in Japan and the philosophy of the inemuri

On the other hand, the Land of the Rising Sun is the homeland ofinemuri. What is it about? It literally means sleeping but being present, or being present while sleeping. In practice it allows people to take micro-sleeps a little… in any place, even the public ones that we Westerners would think are unusual.

And so, here is the winning coffee-nap format that costs only 825 yen in the areas set aside at the Nescafé Suimin Café, on the upper floor.

