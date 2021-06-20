Erika montoya

Naoya Monster Inoue did it again, came out with a win by knocking out International Boxing Federation number one contender Michael Dasmarinas. in the third round with a left hook to the liver to retain his world bantamweight titles from the World Boxing Association and the International Boxing Federation at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Inoue (21-0, 18 KOs) improved to 16-0 in fights by knocking down Dasmarinas three times, all with body shots. Dasmarinas (30-3-1, 20 KOs) hadn’t tasted defeat since 2014, a 12-0-1 streak with which he got the opportunity to face one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

With victory, Inoue now wants to completely unify the division, which could happen after World Boxing Organization champion John Riel Casimero and World Boxing Council champion Nonito Donaire fight this summer.

Inoue said: “I think I had a great win against the number one ranked fighter“.

“I prepare to knock them out, either with a blow to the head or to the body. I came prepared and getting a knockout win is good for me. “

MAYER RETURNED HIS TITLE BEFORE FARIAS

The junior lightweight champion of the World Boxing Organization, Mikaela Mayer, successfully defended her title for the first time against former two-division world champion Erica Farias by unanimous decision (98-92, 98-92 and 97-93).

Mayer (15-0, 5 KO’s) set back the most experienced opponent of her career, a woman who has fought in 19 world title fights and threw 400 punches in 10 rounds. Mayer surpassed Farias and now sets his sights on the world champion of the World Boxing Federation Maïva Hamadouche.

