“hitched!”. With this colloquial way of referring to newlyweds, Naomi Watts (Shoreham, United Kingdom, 54 years old) has confirmed this weekend her marriage to Billy Crudup (New York, United States, 54 years old). She did it on his Instagram account, where the actress accumulates 1.8 million followers, along with a photo in which the happy couple is seen on the steps of what appears to be a courthouse in Manhattan. Crudup smiles with her arm wrapped around Watts as she beams at her new husband. The couple of interpreters opted for an intimate ceremony where they were accompanied only by trusted people, including professional colleagues such as actors Mark Ruffalo and Josh Hamilton, as could be seen in more images of the wedding that the interpreter published in her stories.

The confirmation of the link came shortly after the US portal page six posted several photos of the couple dressed in wedding attire returning to their New York City apartment on Friday. The outlet reported that the actress from The impossible either kingkong For the occasion, she chose a dress by designer Óscar de la Renta made of lace and valued at 7,000 euros. A dress that she herself showed this Sunday in the rest of the photos that she shared on social networks, and in which the bouquet of white flowers with which she said “yes, I want” and the gold wedding ring of the Briony Raymond signature.

Watts and Crudup have kept most of their relationship out of the public eye, often playing coyly on the extent of their courtship. In fact, during her appearance on the show today, Last April, the actress dodged questions about the huge diamond ring she wore on her ring finger. When the presenter, Hoda Kotb, called attention to the “beautiful” piece of jewelry, Watts only laughed and avoided responding.

Naomi Watts on the ‘Today’ show in April 2023, where she was asked about the large diamond ring on her ring finger. NBC (Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I)

The british and the star of the series The Morning Show confirmed their relationship in 2017, while filming the Netflix psychosexual drama together gypsy. However, they didn’t make their red carpet debut until years later: it was in 2022, at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before meeting Crudup, Watts was in a relationship with actor Liev Schreiber for 11 years. The actor couple, who never went down the aisle, announced their separation in 2016. They have two children: Sasha, 15, and Kai, 14. Meanwhile, Crudup has a son, William, 19. , with actress Mary-Louise Parker, whom he left when she was seven months pregnant for fellow performer Claire Danes.

The publication in which Watts reveals that they are already husband and wife has more than 237,600 reactions and many celebrities have taken the opportunity to congratulate them. “Oh wow!!! Congratulations!!! So happy for both of you,” Michelle Pfeiffer wrote when she heard the news. “Hurrah!!! I just woke up to this!!!! Congratulations!!! You two could not look happier !!! ”, commented, for her part, Jennifer Coolidge. Other stars that have joined the displays of affection for the link are Gwyneth Paltrow, Miranda Kerr or Justin Theroux, among others. Nor did he want to miss the opportunity to congratulate them Liev Schreiber: “Congratulations!!! Precious”, wrote the ex-partner of Watts.