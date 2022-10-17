“El vigilante”, the successful Netflix series, is causing a sensation among horror fans. In its first chapter we saw how a family moved into the house of their dreams, but in the end they discovered that they inherited a nightmare and will not get rid of the sinister threats so easily.

One of the most commented moments was the sexual scene carried out by the character of naomi watts and your partner. In conversation with Digital Spy, the actress spoke about the recording of this type of content after the Me Too movement changed the landscape in Hollywood.

“Everyone is very respectful and there are many conversations. I had worked with them before and felt very comfortable with the situation. It’s just making sure the conversation beforehand is enough for you to relax. You know, we are veterans and both”, began the actress who was twice nominated for an Oscar.

“We know how to take work seriously. We got what we wanted on camera. You just have to feel safe. Not only are Bobby and I friends, but I’m friends with his wife and he’s friends with my partner, Billy Crudup. It was all very easy, really,” she emphasized.

Netflix’s “Vigilante” stars Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale. Photo: Netflix

As for how things have changed, he noted that these changes were good. “I am an older woman. I’ve been at it before, you know? I am glad for the change, especially for the younger generation,” she concluded.