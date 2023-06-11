Watts was spotted in New York on Friday in a long white dress with a bouquet in her hands. Also, the two wore matching rings.

The 54-year-old actress shares a photo with her new husband on Instagram and says she is ‘married’. Colleagues Gwyneth Paltrow, Justin Theroux and Olivia Wilde, among others, congratulate the couple.

For Watts and Crudup (54) it is their first marriage. The actress was with actor Liev Schreiber for a long time, with whom she has two children. The actor shares a son with actress Mary-Louise Parker.

