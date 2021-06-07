Naomi is in the spotlight. And he has reasons. The number 2 tennis player in the world ranking and the most valued and influential on the circuit refused to attend a press conference. The reason: he has been suffering from depression since 2018 and these appearances aggravate it.

After receiving a penalty of 15,000 euros, the tennis player left Roland Garros leaving behind a real bomb in the form of controversy.

Some of the tennis elite do not endorse her, while other athletes and celebrities have shown their support.

Osaka against the prestigious Parisian tournament and against the world. The highest paid athlete in the world has moved away from tennis and regained her power.

Shy but determined

Ever since she burst onto the tennis scene as one of the world’s great talents, the young woman never seemed very comfortable under media siege and public attention.

She bills herself as a person with no media skills beyond the court and claims she gave “the worst acceptance speech in the world” when she won the Indian Wells tournament in 2018, her first international title.

“Interviews are not difficult for me, because normally it involves someone asking me a question, instead of just starting to talk. I feel like every interviewer I’ve met is like a friend, and I try to approach it that way. I never feel uncomfortable with the press, I try to take it the best I can ”, commented the young woman, whose father is Haitian and mother is Japanese.

But the fact that he does not have much ease in front of large audiences does not mean that he does not have a powerful internal voice. This has been demonstrated, defending not only his position but also putting the accent on the media pressure suffered by athletes.

Phelps, Iniesta, Kevin Love, Soderling, Edurne Pasabán are some of the cases that have come to the fore. The stigma of asking for help is often the biggest challenge.

Rafa Nadal himself confessed in 2015 his anxiety problems. “For the first time in my professional career I have not been in control of my emotions on the track, I have not had control of my nerves, I have had a bad time … but I have overcome it.”

The controversy is served

The vast majority of the players who were expressing themselves on the case before the abandonment censured Osaka’s attitude, demanding responsibility and complying with the rules. Leaders of the circuit such as Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Ashleigh Barty or Iga Swiatek have reaffirmed the need or convenience of speaking with the press (“Without the press, without the people who usually travel and write about our achievements, we probably would not be the athletes who we are today, ”Nadal said,“ understanding ”Osaka’s motives).

Others argue that if the tennis player was affected by such ills, she should have communicated it to the tournament organization, as soon as she signed her arrival, through a medical report.

Subsequently and in the heat of Social Networks, the tide of support for the Japanese has been overwhelming. ‘Nike’, Serena Williams, Martina Navratilova, Lewis Hamilton, Coco Gauff or Djokovic are just some of the figures that have supported the athlete.

Sounded has been the message of Will Smith, who left a message in a notebook on his Instagram account, concise and forceful.

Naomi, 23, has taken a brave step by confessing weak. And this has, however, made it stronger than ever.