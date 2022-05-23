Former world number one the Japanese Naomi Osaka, lost this Monday in the first round of Roland Garros against the American Amanda Anisimova 7-5, 6-4, a year after her withdrawal from the Parisian tournament due to mental problems.

The 24-year-old Japanese player, suffering from Achilles tendon problems and who has fallen to 38th place, was not seeded and the draw was elusive, when Anisimova, a semifinalist at Roland Garros in 2019, fell on her debut.

From bump to bump

Osaka, in addition, was very erratic, with eight double faults committed, a first serve percentage of just 45 percent and 29 unforced errors in just an hour and a half of play.

Osaka, winner of four Grand Slam tournaments, withdrew last year after making it out of the first round at Roland Garros saying she couldn’t control facing the press, before admitting she was suffering from depression.

“It is hard to face Naomi Osaka in the first round, I knew it would not be easy and that I should play my best tennisin conditions that were not easy,” said Anisimova, referring to the cloudy, cold day with the threat of rain on Monday in Paris.

Anisimova (N.28) had already defeated Osaka, who has never made it past the third round in Paris, in the Australian Open round of 32 last January.

AFP