Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka defeated American Serena Williams in the Australian Open semifinal, reports TASS.

The meeting ended with a score of 6: 3, 6: 4 in favor of Osaka, in the final she will face the winner of the match between American Jennifer Brady and Czech Karolina Mukhova.

Osaka is the winner of the 2019 Australian Open. This year the tournament will end on February 21, the current champion is the American Sofia Kenin.

Earlier, Serena Williams reached the semifinals of the Australian Open, defeating the second racket of the world, Romanian Simona Halep.