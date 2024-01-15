Australian OpenJapanese tennis star Naomi Osaka failed to reach the second round of the Australian Open. The two-time winner of the first grand slam of the year lost 6-4 7-6 (2) to Caroline Garcia from France. The Japanese caused a stir by opening a book during the break of her match.
Sports editorial
Latest update:
14:51
