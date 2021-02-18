At dawn this Thursday, Serena Williams, world number 11, lost at the Rod Laver Arena 6-3 and 6-4 against Naomi Osaka, 3rd in the world ranking, who advanced to the grand final of the Australian Open, with the aim of getting his fourth Grand Slam.

At the start of the match, the 23-year-old Japanese was more erratic, to the point of starting down 0-2 on the scoreboard. As the minutes went by, he recovered significantly and did not give up any games until he was 5-2 ahead.

Then, in the second set, the American managed to break the eighth game to even the match, but then lost two in a row and said goodbye to the dream of landing another major.

For her part, the 39-year-old American could not reaffirm the great victory in the quarterfinals by a double 6-3 against Romanian Simona Halep, who occupies the second echelon of the ranking. In this way, she was left without the possibility of achieving her twenty-fourth Grand Slam and thus achieving the absolute record held by Australian Margaret Court.

Meanwhile, Osaka, who had already imposed on Williams in the chaotic final of the US Open in 2018, settled in his fourth match for the title of one of the four most important tournaments and extended his streak of consecutive victories to 20.

Now, the Japanese will fight for the trophy this Saturday against the winner of the match that is played after the defeat between the American Jennifer Brady (22nd seeded) and the Czech Karolina Muchova (25th).

The last time Serena Williams won a Grand Slam was at the 2017 Australian Open. After that consecration, she lost four finals: Wimbledon 2018, to Angelique Kerber; Us Open 2018, against Osaka; Wimbledon 2019, against Halep; and Us Open 2019, against Bianca Andreescu.

