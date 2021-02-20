The Japanese Naomi Osaka became champion of the Australian Open by defeating the American Jennifer Brady (22) 6-4 and 6-3 in the final and thus won her second crown at Melbourne Park, after which she had achieved in 2019, and achieved his fourth Grand Slam title in the same number of finals played (he also won trophies at the US Open in 2018 and 2020).

The 23-year-old Japanese imposed her law by connecting six aces and 22 winning shots against the North American, who was playing her first final of a major tournament and could not do too much in the face of the superiority of a rival who was left with the victory in a hour and 17 minutes of match at the Rod Laver Arena.

“I had not been able to play my last Grand Slam with an audience, so seeing all these people in the stands means a lot to me. I feel that playing a Grand Slam is a super privilege at this time ”, acknowledged after the match the winner, who started the tournament as number three in the WTA ranking and on Monday will appear in second place on the list, behind the Australian Ashleigh Barty and in front of the Romanian Simona Halep.

“I would like to congratulate Naomi on another Grand Slam title. She is a great inspiration to all of us. Everything he is doing to spread the word about the sport is amazing. I hope the young girls at home are watching and being inspired by this, ”he praised rival Brady, 25 and 24th in the world rankings.

This victory was Osaka’s 21st in a row, all achieved on hard courts. His winning streak had already allowed him to stay, in September of last year, with the United States Open. In the semifinals of that contest he had also defeated Brady.

Jennifer Brady and Naomi Osaka display their trophies after the Australian Open final (Photo: James Ross / EFE / EPA)

On her way to the title at Melbourne Park, the Japanese had easily beaten Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia, Caroline Garcia of France and Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in the first three rounds.

In the round of 16 she had to lift two match points against the Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza before winning a very difficult victory. She then left Taiwanese Su-Wei Hsieh and American Serena Williams on the road, seeking her 24th Grand Slam title.