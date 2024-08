Naomi Osaka at US Open :

The tennis queen and her puzzle

Von Klaus Bellstedt[–>, New York 30.08.2024, 11:56 Reading time: 3 min.

Sudden exit at the US Open: Naomi Osaka fails in New York.Reuters

The last tennis player with as much charisma as Naomi Osaka was Serena Williams. Now the Japanese player has failed early at the US Open. Nevertheless, her performance shows what all the other players are missing.