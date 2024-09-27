Naomi stumbles on charity. A case similar to that of Chiara Ferragni

Naomi Campbell as Chiara Ferragnithe top model also stumbled upon charity: suspended for 5 years by the organization with which she theoretically raised funds to help disadvantaged young people around the world. Already in 2021 an investigation had discovered that the foundation’s accounts Fashion For Relief – reports Il Giornale – they didn’t come back. There was a chasm of expenses, a sort of crater that had swallowed up almost all the offers: “Of the £1.7 million raised, only £5,500 actually went to charity” the supervisory authorities concluded.

Yesterday the confirmation of the mismanagement since the super model won’t be able to cover for five years the role of administrator trustee of a charityafter the audit investigation uncovered widespread evidence of financial misconduct in that by her directed for more than ten years. The Charity Commission’s investigation – continues Il Giornale – has in fact definitively established that the Fashion For Relief founded by Campbell donated only a small part of the millions raised from fashion events to good causes. And according to the commission, the charity spent tens of thousands of pounds on luxury hotel roomsspa treatments, cigarettes and personal safety for the model.