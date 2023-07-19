Naomi Klein’s new book “Doppelganger”: “Shows what it feels like to see your identity dissolve into the digital ether”

After the resounding success of “No logo“, Naomi Klein is about to come out with a new book that is bound to arouse great interest. The title is “Double” and is published by La Nave di Teseo. It is a visionary reflection on identity, fiction and artificial intelligence. An invitation to cross the mirror of our screens to better see today’s world and possibly tomorrow’s.

“This book – explains Klein – represents a personal turning point. It is more intimate, more experimental; show what it feels like seeing your own identity dissolve into the digital etheran experience that many of us are likely to experience very soon in the age of AI. It is mostly an attempt to come to terms with the madness of the present, with the wave of conspiracy and with the emergence of strange cross alliances in a scenario where no one is what they seem. In Sosia I tried to draw a map to orient us in this historical moment; and to succeed, I had to get lost more than once“.

