The bells are heard! Naomi Degreeffone of the new members of the Chicas Doradas de Rústica, revealed that “Zancudito” Olivares proposed to her on August 2, the same day as her birthday.

Naomi Degreeff and ‘Zancudito’ Olivares

The Golden Girls of Diez Canseco, led by his new wife, the Cuban Lisandra Lizama, gave a press conference to announce their return to the stage and the new projects they have prepared for the artistic shows.

The model Naomi Degreeff took the opportunity to confirm her commitment to the footballer and showed her ring. “Engaged. Relationship two years and two months; We have two days of engagement, this happened on my birthday, ”she said.

“We have been in a relationship for two years and two months, engaged for two days because he just asked me on my birthday. I first thought it was a dinner and on the way they blindfolded me. Upon arrival I saw him kneeling with letters and all beautiful. Everything has been very fast. Little by little we are going to plan everything, ”she said excitedly.

YOU CAN SEE: Christopher Olivares surprises his ex-partner with tender details

Naomi Degreeff says she wants to be a mom

The also influencer assured that she wants to be a mother in the future. “My dream has always been to be a mother, but in about 10 years still,” said the member of the Golden Girls.

In turn, he said that the Sporting Cristal striker is excited to become a father, but there is no rush. “For him we would be parents in a year, but everything is a process, so later still,” he said.