Identified with the supermodel picture that she cemented from the late ’80s and consolidated during the following decade, throughout the 50 years of life that has just been crowned with her debut in maternity, the story of Naomi Campbell far transcended the limits of the catwalks.

Dancer project, always owner of a style that positioned her at the top of the fashion industry, also left his mark on music, assumed the role of actress on different occasions, played TV host and became a business entrepreneur.

In addition, of course, like any media personality worth its salt, he starred in a few resounding scandals, including arrests and fights; in contrast to a recognized track record in claiming rights for equality and charitable actions. All in one

The origin of the species

But how did that girl, born on May 22, 1970 in a south london home that his father had already abandoned by then, to be what it is? What is the path that led you to occupy, after five decades, one of the privileged places of that world in which the passage of time is more tyrant than in any other?

The truth is it all started from the hand of Bob Marley, walking down London’s Gifford Street, right there from the very King Cross station that houses Platform 9 3/4 harrypotteresque, which was immortalized in the video clip of Is this love.

Nothing is coincidence, and by the way it should not have been that little Naomi joined one of the great hits of the Jamaican musician, if one takes into account that her mother Valerie Morris was also born on the island that spawned reggae.

“He was the most handsome man, with a beautiful ‘structure’ that is; but at the same time tender, soft-spoken, with a strong Jamaican accent, the kind he already knew from home, “Campbell described to the musician, in a column published by The Guardian in 2016.

The truth is that at that time the girl was projecting her future in dance, and her entry, at the age of 13, at the Italia Conti Academy of Theater Arts he pointed to the thing being serious; only a certain Beth Boldt crossed her on the street and saw her conditions for modeling.

Naomi was walking with two schoolmates, dressed in their Italia Conti uniforms. “A pale blue kilt, dark blue V-neck sweater, shirt, jacket, tie,” the model recalled.

“Suddenly a woman came up to me and asked if I had thought about modeling. It was Beth Boldt, Synchro Agency Director. My immediate reaction was surprise and excitement. But when I told my mom, she wasn’t hooked on the idea. We had all heard horror stories of girls coming up, paying huge amounts of money to have photos taken and then going nowhere. My mother wanted me to stay in school and finish my exams, “he said in the same publication.

However, her desire was stronger, and two weeks after that meeting the girl went in search of Beth, who recruited her for the agency. Three months later, his image appeared on the cover of the British edition of Elle. Naomi was just 15But her life had changed forever.

Naomi style; The model imposed her figure and is fashioned in all the catwalks of the world. Photo AFP PHOTO / FREDERICK FLORIN

What followed was to travel to Paris, where he arrived with great expectation but with an empty wallet, after all the money was stolen that he carried with him. But since it is sometimes true that there is no harm that does not come, the traumatic experience put her in front of the decision to go home or accept the designer’s invitation. Azzedine Alaïa to stay in yours.

Naomi played for option B, good old Azzedine called mom Valerie to let her know where her daughter was and since then her daily life was divided between the studio and her new home, to which she returned every time she had to travel to the French capital .

Meanwhile, he was coming across people like Tina Turner, Julian Schnabel, Grace Jones, Jerry Hall … At some point, Campbell admitted that having not had a father figure, surely he looked for those fatherly qualities in the men he respects and admires. , “like Chris Blackwell of Island Records, and Quincy jonesThe same applied to Azzedine, whom he called Daddy.

From a distance, not contrasting that part of her story with her recent decision to surrogate a womb to become a mother is impossible. But to get to that point, Naomi had a few experiences to go through. Of the good ones, and of the not so much.

Little by little and by force of the first few times, the girl’s panorama was expanding. The first black model to appear on the lid of the Vogue British in 21 years, the first black model to appear on the Vogue French, the first black model to appear in the most important issue of the year in the US edition of the same magazine.

And suddenly, Naomi’s career seemed to travel two parallel paths, one of which connected directly with brands, success and exposure; and the other, with the silent fight against discrimination that almost every step he took entailed. The model I was making history, and I knew it.

Sex, drugs and a rock & pop

It was also understood by George Michael, who added it together with his “partners” Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford and Tatjana Patitz to his video clip of Freedom! ’90, and Michael Jackson, who had her as a co-star of the In the Closet.

Naomi kisses Madonna in a photo from the book Sex that the queen of pop published in 1992.

And it was even better understood by Madonna, who included it in her book, scandalous at the time and now classic and cult, Sex, in which the pop diva translated her sexual fantasies into images, with a fantastic aesthetic treatment. There, Campbell, hip hop artist Big Daddy Kane, and the singer shared high voltage scenes that further enhanced the image of the model.

At that point, Naomi’s life passed between presidents, princesses, other models as famous or more famous than her; Nelson Mandela, whom he met in 1994, he would say that he considered her his “honorary granddaughter”, he had already been in a relationship with U2 bassist Adam Clayton and on his radar he had already entered Leonardo Dicaprio.

Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer and Elle Macpherson, partners in modeling and in the opening of the store of their Fashion Cafe chain in Barcelona, ​​which also had stores in New York, Lonres and New Orleans, among other cities. Photo Gustau Nacarino REUTERS

Of course, so much exposure usually has its costs, and in the case of the model, cocaine came on par. “I was having fun. I was living this life of traveling the world and people giving you anything. And the little shine on your face is going away … It is a very unpleasant drug,” he would later confess.

The point is that after five years of consumption, the girl decided it was time for a rehab, and there she went. The problem is that they were also the Daily Mirror, who didn’t think it was a good idea to tell about the problems Naomi was facing, especially if they accompanied the story with a photo of her leaving a Narcotics Anonymous meeting.

Naomi, arrested for beating up her domestic helper. According to the press, Campbell could not find some jeans and accused his South American employee of having stolen them. AP Photo – Jeff Christensen

The model did not like at all that they were venting their weaknesses out there, and activated a lawsuit against the medium, which in the first instance was forced to pay about 4 thousand dollars, in a ruling later annulled by an Appeal Court that ruled that it was Campbell who had to pay about 400 thousand of court costs.

Finally, the initial ruling was reestablished, and Naomi shouldn’t have spent a single step. It didn’t hurt at all, considering that shortly before she had had to pay an undisclosed sum to a former employee who had accused her of assault. In addition, he agreed to express his regret and took anger management classes.

The model, on the way to the airport on the island of Gran Canaria, after leaving the hospital where she had been admitted for an overdose. Photo EFE – REUTERS

By the way, the teachers wouldn’t be too good at their thing. To the point that in 2006 Campbell threw a BlackBerry personal organizer at his housekeeper, who of course denounced her. Result: a sentence to pay medical bills and another anger management program.

And maybe it was the same teachers, because if not, it is difficult to understand that a couple of years later Naomi will kick and spit on two police officers at London Heathrow Airport, and that in 2009 land hit a paparazzi with her bag for taking pictures of her with her partner.

Naomi Campbell with South African leader Nelson Mandela and a member of the Sibongile Mkhabela Foundation. Photo AFP PHOTO / P.FRIAS

Nothing that the model could not solve with about $ 3,000, six months of probation and the resignation to never travel again on British Airways for life.

After all, if it’s all about image, the dedication Campbell put into his support for solidarity actions, in the creation of charitable foundations and, above all, in their anti-discrimination activism, they put the faithful of the balance in their favor, and by much.

And her performance as an interviewer for political figures such as Barack and Michelle Obama, Vladimir Putin, Lula Da Silva or the Venezuelan Hugo Chávez took her out of the prejudiced stereotype with which her main profession is usually associated.

Naomi and Lula, in a snapshot taken in 2006 at the Planalto palace. AFP Photo – Evaristo Sa

Because in addition, in 1994 Naomi had the pleasure of recording and publishing Baby woman, an album in which he exhibits plenty of attributes to compete in the arenas of pop, judging by much of what is heard out there. Only, apparently, it was debut and farewell.

And one would think that she is much more like that now, in light of her recent motherhood, apparently spurred on by the experience of her friend Cameron Diaz. “It is something wonderful that we can be mothers when we want“Campbell said in a meeting he had with his colleague a year ago.

Now, the model, whose last relationship dates back to 2018, when she was linked with rapper Skepta, and beyond a possible touch and go that she is suspected of having with Liam Payne in 2019. seems definitely oriented to enjoy. her singleness in the company of her baby.

“A beautiful blessing has chosen me to be his mother. It is an honor to have this gentle soul in my life that there are no words to describe the bond of a lifetime that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love, “he posted this past Tuesday on his Instagram account.

And now, everything else is history.

IT IS