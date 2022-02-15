The wonderful model shows her daughter for the first time and responds to the many people who accuse her of having adopted her

Naomi Campbell shows her daughter for the first time on the cover of Vogue magazine due out in the next few days. The now 51-year-old model has left millions of fans in disbelief who were unaware of her pregnancy and who found themselves in front of some great news.

To reveal the birth of the little girl is Naomi herself in her Instagram profile where she showed two small and tender feet. The newborn arrived like a bolt from the blue in the life of the many people who for years have been following the beautiful showgirl with passion and affection.

Today, about a year after this memorable moment, Campbell shows his daughter for the first time and does so in an unexpected way. The wonderful ‘Black Venus’ in fact, she showed the little girl in all her beauty in a photo shoot that came out in Vouge magazine in March.

Despite her immense joy, some people who do not follow the model’s private life, had implied that the child wasn’t really hers. According to the constant comments from the haters, Naomi wanted to specify and silence once and for all any doubts.

Naomi Campbell shows her daughter for the first time

Inside the magazine, the model has erased all kinds of doubts about her pregnancy that she tried to hide as much as possible. During the interview she is the one who explains and denies any kind of adoption: “It was not adopted. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done”Emphasizes Naomi.

The showgirl called her motherhood the greatest blessing she could ever imagine. It is she and her partner who have decided to keep pregnancy hidden except some close friends. A choice made to protect his privacy and to live peacefully and without too much pressure the 9 months before birth.

In the end, Naomi Campbell he added: “I am honored to have this sweet soul in my life, there are no words to describe the bond I will share with you throughout my life, My angel. There is no greater love ”.