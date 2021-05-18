Naomi Campbell has been a mother. The London supermodel, 50 years old – she will turn 51 next Saturday, May 22 – has announced by surprise through her social networks that there is a new member in her family. “This precious, little blessing has chosen me to be her mother. Very honored to have this good soul in my life. There are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love, ”Campbell wrote in a post on your Instagram profile, where he accumulates more than 10 million followers.

The name of the baby is unknown at the moment, of whom it is only known that it is a girl. It is not known how, where or when she was born, but the latest images of Campbell, including the cover she has made for a prestigious fashion magazine, show that she has not been pregnant. However, she has not yet provided explanations as to whether the baby was born from a surrogate or has been adopted. Already in 2018 she was seen with a newborn in her arms in an orphanage in Lagos, and her team automatically denied that she had adopted that child. At the moment, they have not given more information about this new arrival in the family. Neither her mother, Valerie, whom she has tagged in the presentation photo of the little girl, has not posted any information about it.

Campbell has been one of the main names in the fashion industry for more than thirty years, in which she began to work when she was just 15 years old when she was discovered walking through Covent Garden, in her native London. Since then it has been placed in the Olympus of fashion along with names like Claudia Schiffer, Linda Evangelista or Cindy Crawford. In 1998 she became the first black model to appear on the cover of Vogue in France and at the end of 2019 she was recognized, amid tears of joy, as the first black woman fashion icon at the British Fashion Awards.

In addition to her professional career, her personal scandals have been sounded, which have led her to have drug or anger control problems. In fact, in 1997 she was hospitalized during a trip to Las Palmas de Gran Canaria with her then partner, the dancer Joaquín Cortés, after suffering an overdose from a mixture of alcohol and tranquilizers. In addition to Spanish, he has had well-known partners such as actors Robert De Niro, Sylvester Stallone and Leonardo DiCaprio (although the romance was never confirmed), singers such as Robbie Williams and Eric Clapton, boxer Mike Tyson, Egyptian businessman Louis Camilleri or the Russian magnate Vladislav Doronin.

Campbell has spoken on occasion about her wishes to be a mother. In 2017 he counted Evening standard I thought about having children “all the time.” “But now, the way science works, I think I can do it whenever I want.”