Even the most brilliant careers hide some obstacles, and that of Naoki Yoshidacurrently the game director of Final Fantasy 16, is no exception: his first game for Square Enix it was indeed deleted in 2003. Not bad for a debut, huh?

Waiting for the new trailer for Final Fantasy 16, which is ready and will be published soon, Yoshida told in an interview this curious background so far unpublished, which dates back to the times of merger between Square and Enix Corporation.

“Due to this merger we were asked that the game not remain a PC exclusive, as intended up to that point: we would have to redesign it to PlayStation 2“said the game director.

“However, there were huge differences in memory capacity between PC and PS2 at the time, so I said, ‘You are kidding me, aren’t you?'” The executives were aiming for this project, but at each meeting they advanced. new requests.

Although the people involved initially tried to keep development on track, the later claim to introduce one as well scenario mode led to the freezing of production and ultimately to its cancellation.