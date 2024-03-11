Naoki Yoshida reported that he intended to direct at least one more “big” game for Square Enix in the next period, and considering the precedents it is possible that it could be Final Fantasy 17given the results achieved so far with the series.

In an interview published by Famitsu, Yoshida reported that this is more of his hope and there is no more precise information to report yet: “It's something that absolutely hasn't been decided yet at the moment, but if I had the opportunity to working on the next big title, I'd like to direct it“Yoshida explained.

This, however, does not mean that the next game is destined to be the last, or its “masterpiece”: the director of Square Enix is ​​keen to specify that he intends to continue and improve again, as explained in the interview.