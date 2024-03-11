Naoki Yoshida reported that he intended to direct at least one more “big” game for Square Enix in the next period, and considering the precedents it is possible that it could be Final Fantasy 17given the results achieved so far with the series.
In an interview published by Famitsu, Yoshida reported that this is more of his hope and there is no more precise information to report yet: “It's something that absolutely hasn't been decided yet at the moment, but if I had the opportunity to working on the next big title, I'd like to direct it“Yoshida explained.
This, however, does not mean that the next game is destined to be the last, or its “masterpiece”: the director of Square Enix is keen to specify that he intends to continue and improve again, as explained in the interview.
The future of Final Fantasy?
“I'll give you an example: I'm now in my 50s but I still only snowboard, and the more I go, the better I get,” he explained, thus referring to wanting to always push forward, without necessarily thinking about reaching the imminent peak.
“We don't know what the future holds, so why not constantly set ourselves new challenges? I think it's a better way of looking at things, I hope we can make even bigger steps forward than I could have imagined.”
Considering that he led the development of Final Fantasy 16 and that this was rather appreciated by critics, although it did not achieve sensational results on the market, it is quite natural to think that Square Enix's next big game entrusted to Yoshida could be Final Fantasy 17 , also after the great success achieved with Final Fantasy 14.
#Naoki #Yoshida #direct #39big39 #game #Final #Fantasy
Leave a Reply