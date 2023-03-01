Naoki Yoshidaproducer of FINAL FANTASY XIV Online And FINAL FANTASY XVI better known as Yoshi-Phas released numerous interviews as part of the test of the latest and highly anticipated title of SQUARE ENIX.

According to what was declared by Yoshida in one of these, the term “JRPGs” widely used in the West has always been perceived as discriminatory by the Japanese. “It was certainly not a compliment to most developers in Japan” according to Yoshi-P.

With the entry of the term JRPG into the commonly used vocabulary of players, some developers of the Rising Sun have felt in a certain sense like teased to create this genre of games. It’s like Western gamers are “compartmentalizing what we were creating in a box called a JRPG”.

Anything classified as a JRPG would actually be simply “RPGs” for the Japanese media and this is how it should be in the rest of the world as well. Yoshida is aware of the fact that today the term “JRPG” is used not as a pejorative, but with positive connotations, however Japanese developers still remember the times when it was used with a negative connotation, to diminish, in a certain sense, their Work. Yoshida himself gave the impression of not particularly liking this classification.

It is for this reason that we have decided that, from this day forward, at Akiba Gamers we will avoid using the term “JRPG” in favor of a more correct RPG.

Source: Naoki Yoshida Street PC Gamer