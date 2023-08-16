Also imagine being a developer and not having to worry about optimizing for multiple platforms, just having a hardware well defined as a target. Also, no backroom deals with console manufacturers. No multiple teams to curate each platform. No players threatening to kill you because they won’t be able to play your game.

Imagine a world in which gamers didn’t have the obligation to always buy new gaming platforms, being able to always play everything that comes out on the market, according to their wishes. No PS5 to play Final Fantasy XVI, no Xbox, or PC or cloud to play Starfield, No Nintendo to play The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. A world with one platform game on which to have everything.

Yoshida’s words

Imagine how nice it is to be able to think only about Starfield without worrying about the platform Starfield runs on

“The various gaming platforms… I probably shouldn’t say this, but I wish there was only one. It would be better for both developers and players.” The one advocated by Naoki Yoshida, the producer of Final Fantasy XVI, is a utopia in which there would be no console war and the development problems would be infinitely less for everyone. Costs would be reduced, games would generally come out cleaner and we would no longer waste too much time talking about hardware and the like, because the platform would evolve simultaneously for everyone.

Obviously it is not a possible world, because the interests of all hardware manufacturers should converge towards a single point and, as you will understand, it is easier for the video game industry to fail than for an agreement to be reached between so many different players.

The cloud it could be the right technology to curb the dictatorship of the hardware, but many view the various attempts made so far with great suspicion, despite the more than positive reports that have emerged in recent years. It must be said that even the service providers themselves tend to create fences, to try to make themselves more attractive than their competitors. Is there no hope, then? Currently we would say no, also because what convenience would manufacturers like Nintendo, Sony and Microsoft have to merge their platforms? Unless the market changes, accentuating the crisis of the traditional system, it is unlikely that anything will happen in the short and medium term.

In short, that of the single platform is destined to remain one dream. Yoshida is not the first to talk about it, someone will still talk about it in the future, but under current conditions we can consider it just an impossible wish expressed aloud, despite the undoubted advantages that he would bring.