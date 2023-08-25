













Naoki Yoshida, producer of Final Fantasy XVI, confirms attendance at BGS









Naoki Yoshida You will not attend this event alone, you will accompany Michael-Christopher Koji Foxthe localization director of final fantasy 16. Both will participate in the BGS Meet & Greet, the BGS Talks panels, the cosplay competition jury, and the opening ceremony.

Now, thanks to his contributions to the video game industry, Naoki Yoshida You will receive recognition for your career. “Final Fantasy is one of those invaluable franchises for gamers around the world. The games in the series have left their mark on millions of players around the world, and it is magical to receive such important guests from this universe. We are very happy to provide this to the Brazilian players.s”, declared Marcelo Tavares, CEO of BGS.

It is worth noting that the BGS will also be attended by other prominent guests such as nolan bushel (founder of Atari); shota nakama, Shawn Fonteno and ned lukedubbing actors Grand Theft Auto 5; Charles Martinet and Kenny Jamesfranchise actors mario bros.

Attendees of the largest video game event in the region will be able to enjoy esports competitions, upcoming video game releases, game stations and much more.

We will be on the lookout for announcements around Final Fantasy XVI and Naoki Yoshida during this important video game event.

