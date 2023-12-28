Naoki Yoshida he is convinced that the cloud ten years from now will replace consolesand that the concept of the platform as we know it will disappear completely, bringing with it the controversies linked to the sense of belonging.

Game director of Final Fantasy 14, which he would like to support for another ten years, Yoshida said that as a developer would like to create games that go beyond platforms on which they are published.

In his opinion, the current structure of the videogame market should have come to an end already at the end of this generation, but the pandemic has slowed down progress in this sense and therefore there will probably be room for yet another generation before the complete transition to streaming.