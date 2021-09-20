The creator of the series FINAL FANTASY, Hironobu Sakaguchi, and the producer and director of FINAL FANTASY XIV, Naoki Yoshida, will hold a special presentation on “The charm and potential of RPGs” to the Tokyo Game Show 2021.

This presentation will be hosted by the well-known Japanese newspaper Famitsu and it will be possible to follow her in streaming during the Tokyo Game Show on October 2, 2021 from 2:00 to 2:50 in the morning (Italian time).

According to what is written on the TGS 2021 website, Naoki Yoshida and Hironobu Sakaguchi during their speech will talk about the interesting aspects of RPGs and how much potential the genre itself has. In addition, Sakaguchi with a post on Twitter stated that he wanted to ask Yoshida about information FFXVI, new chapter of the series, highly anticipated by fans around the world.

Source: Famitsu Street Siliconera

News by Alessandro Minutiello