The second day of FINAL FANTASY XIV Fan Fest 2023 of London is about to begin, but last night Naoki Yoshida revealed some curiosities to the members of the international press present.

Yoshi-P indeed held a special Q&A behind closed doors in which he answered some interesting questions dedicated to 10th anniversary of the MMORPG. Between decisions in the development phase and dream crossovers, the charismatic director didn’t have many brakes and also revealed the possible return of some past collaborations.

Not only were we of Akiba Gamers we were present at the event, but we got lucky that Yoshi-P would also answer one of our questions! Here are all the curiosities revealed by the director during the Q&A.

Naoki Yoshida – Q&A at FFXIV Fan Fest 2023 in London

The ENDWALKER expansion took a lot of cues from FINAL FANTASY IV, and it would seem that DAWNTRAIL is inspired by FINAL FANTASY Is there a chapter you would particularly like to use? (RPS – UK)

To put it simply, in DAWNTRAIL there will be references to the other chapters of the franchise, and they will be quite obvious. If I were to release this information immediately I’m sure there would be many players happy and ready to speculate on the possible contents. But at the same time it would remove that surprise effect, so I don’t want to give you any spoilers at the moment.

Thank you for taking some of your precious time to speak with Naoki Yoshida, producer of FINAL FANTASY XVI, about the collaboration between the two titles. With all these trips it must have been difficult to coordinate. In today’s trailer we saw Torgal, who is always cute, and Clive’s costume, which is extraordinary, but in the future will there be room for aesthetic elements inspired by other characters such as Jill, Benedikta and Cid? (Techraptor – US)

The producer of FINAL FANTASY XVI is really busy, but I managed to talk to him and he approved the collaboration. As for possible aesthetic elements beyond Clive’s costume, we are currently still working on the PC version of the game and there are people who have recently purchased the PS5 just to be able to play it. So at the moment we have no intention of introducing elements that appear in the later stages of the game. For the moment you’ll have to be satisfied with Clive’s presence and who knows, maybe in the future I’ll talk to the game’s producer again to create a more complete cross-over.

What does it feel like to have Hironobu Sakaguchi, who brought the saga to life, among the many FINAL FANTASY XIV players? (WhyNowGaming – UK)

First I can tell you that this makes me really happy. We touched on this topic in our conversation this afternoon. Sakaguchi-san is a very busy person and FFXIV content takes a long time, so I and the other members of the development team were quite eager to see how far he would go. Our concept for FINAL FANTASY XIV is to make it a sort of theme park for all fans of the franchise. Having the founder and creator of the saga play our MMORPG and see him immediately notice all the elements that we wanted to take up and pay homage to over the course of the various expansions gives us great motivation. But I didn’t expect Sakaguchi-san to start Ultimate content without telling me anything.

Even though it was just announced, there is already a lot of discussion about which elements of FINAL FANTASY XI will be used in the “Echoes of Vana’diel” Alliance Raid. Can you give us more details on the choice of the eleventh chapter for the new Raid series? (Famitsu – JP)

At the moment I can’t talk about the contents that we will introduce in the Raid, you will have to wait a little longer. The artwork you saw today was created by maestro Amano to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the game, but in the future we will create a specific concept art. By selling it you will immediately notice clues about the direction we wanted to take.

How do you feel knowing that very soon Xbox players will also be able to enjoy FINAL FANTASY XIV? Is he excited? (XboxDynasty – FR)

I’m a big Xbox gamer myself, so I think out of everyone, Phil Spencer and I are the happiest with this decision. I am well aware that not many SQUARE ENIX titles are released on the Microsoft platform, and this can cause jealousy among players on the platform. I’m really excited to see the dream I’ve had for a long time of seeing even more players enjoy FINAL FANTASY XIV come true, it’s finally coming true.

Recently a player earned all the Trophies in the game. Did he ever expect it would take so long? Do you have any plans to make the next Trophies even more difficult? (Eurogamer – UK)

First of all, wow congratulations! Of course, if they came to me and complained that because of us he spent ten years to get them all… But seeing that there is a player who doesn’t stop at the first obstacle is really fantastic for a creator like me. Of course, we will continue to create Trophies for the game, but their difficulty will depend on public demand. Leave us a message on our forum and we will try to accommodate you!

In FINAL FANTASY XIV there are many items related to temporary events that are now impossible to obtain, will you give new players the opportunity to access these events again? (Dexerto – UK)

Are we talking about collaborative items like with YO-KAI WATCH and FINAL FANTASY XV? Well it hasn’t been officially announced yet, and I don’t know how much he can talk about it, but we are currently in contact with LEVEL-5 about it. For FFXV content it depends on player demand, if they feel the need for its return we will consider it. And this applies to all limited-time events.

Over the past decade, FINAL FANTASY XIV has received exclusive partnerships with countless brands, both in-game and beyond. What would be your dream collaboration in the future? (Akiba Gamers – EN)

As I’ve said in the past I’m a huge Blizzard fan, and if it came together I’d love to have a collaboration with Diablo. But as you know, Diablo has graphic elements that I would define as hardcore, and it would be difficult to match the ratings of the two titles. It wouldn’t make sense to create a collaboration that isn’t faithful to the original, the fans deserve better. But as a player and a fan of video games it would be really nice to create a crossover capable of making fans of both franchises happy, and I’m sure it would also be able to create a good hype around the industry in general.

There are now ten years of stories in FINAL FANTASY If you had to recommend one side quest that everyone should do at least once, what would it be? (PCGamesN – UK)

It’s difficult to choose, but if I had to, I’d say the missions related to The Warring Triad of HAVENSWARD. These are missions related to the 13th Reflection, and you can discover more details about the lore and characters. Another example would be the Eden Raid, even by playing it in normal mode you can discover more important details about the Reflections. Thanks to them we will be able to take a broader look at the history of the fourteenth chapter.

With the success of the Trust System and the possibility of being able to play all the main Dungeons with this function, from A Realm Reborn up to the most recent ones, do you have any plans to expand the system to secondary elements such as Hard Mode Dungeons or other contents? (Meoni – UK)

We currently have no plans to introduce Trust Support into secondary content. I mentioned that several new characters will debut in DAWNTRAIL, and the development team is busy creating their complex AI. Another reason is that it makes sense to use certain NPCs in certain dungeons based on the story’s progress, I think it would be more interesting if for example we could expand the idea of ​​using Scions to complete some content.

Some players really love puzzle platformers, like the one in Kugane Tower. Can we expect similar jumping challenges in Tural too? I can’t wait to play the collaborative event with Fall Guys! (Frandroid – FR)

Thank you for the comment on the collaboration with Fall Guys, we have only shown some of the rewards that we can obtain. Also from what I understand you like difficult challenges, so don’t worry. We have prepared something special, keep an eye on the sky and you might find the right place for you!

What questions do you hope you won’t be asked again at future Fan Fests or in future interviews? (PLAY Magazine – UK)

At the moment there are two questions I don’t want to hear anymore: what will be the story of 8.0 and what will the new classes of 8.0 be. When we create a new expansion we already think about the next two years, but if I were to talk about it now it would put me in a difficult position. Although I don’t want to be asked I can tell you that I already have ideas in mind for both 8.0 and 9.0, I want to continue developing FFXIV in the future.

When you collaborate with brands that are not part of SQUARE ENIX, for example Monster Hunter, how does the collaboration come about? Are you the ones who propose it or is it usually the other company? (3D Games – ES)

In these cases I’m usually the one who talks directly to the other team. For example, for Monster Hunter I spoke with both the producer Sujimoto-san and the creator of the franchise Fujioka-san, it was something I had planned in my mind for some time so I took the initiative. But there are other cases. For example, for Fall Guys, they were the ones who proposed it to the European SQUARE ENIX team, but we were also interested. Even in those cases we prepare a project and send it to the other company, and sometimes they are surprised and ask us “how? Don’t you just want to make costumes??”. When we do these collaborations we put all of ourselves into it, and we would like them to help create new hype for the industry.

Now that Hydalyn’s narrative arc has concluded, are there any moments that, looking back, you were afraid wouldn’t connect with the players? (Sportskeeda)

Looking at it from the player’s point of view, it generally focuses on the current moment or a specific point in time. While I try to look long term for FFXIV. In the latest updates we have focused mainly on single player, or content playable by a small group. 6.0 was the end of the Zodiark and Hydalyn saga, I would like to release a continuation worthy of gamers. We are in a preparation phase at the moment, but I think I have a nice project in mind. When we look at 7.0 and 7.x we want even more players to enjoy the content of the game, but I want to create different waves of content so that people can enjoy it without getting bored.

With your experience with countless MMOs over the years, are there any specific elements you would like to adapt into FFXIV or something that would just be impossible to implement? (GFinity)

Every MMO has its own unique style, and if we wanted to implement it in FFXIV we would have to revisit it from the beginning. As for something that wouldn’t work, I think back to the early days of Ultima Online, which left me in shock. There was at the same time a great sense of freedom but also of total chaos. I’d love to make something similar, but if I implemented it in FFXIV it would break the game.

With so many community events in the game, why not create a virtual calendar perhaps linked to an app? (PlayStationUniverse)

I think it’s a great idea. We are currently working on improvements to the app, we have also created a list of possible future improvements and I will keep this suggestion in mind.