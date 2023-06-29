Sandwiches Comics announces the guest of honor from Japan for the Lucca Comics & Games 2023: it is about Naoki Urasawafamous mangaka author of 20th Century Boys, Pluto, Monster, Billy Bat and Asadora.

The fair will take place in Lucca from November 1st to 5th, but Urasawa will be available to meet fans through a series of events and signings from November 2nd to 5th. In addition to Urasawa, other international guests of the caliber of Jim Lee, Don Rosa and Garth Ennis are already confirmed. More information is available below.

The first great international guests of Panini Comics at Lucca Comics & Games 2023

NAOKI URASAWA, GARTH ENNIS, DON ROSA, JIM LEE

Sandwiches Comics announced during the first press conference to present the new edition of Lucca Comics & Games held today in Florence, four o’clock legends of international comics who will be guests of the Panini pavilion during the event: Naoki Urasawa, Garth Ennis, Don Rosa And Jim Lee.

The Modenese publishing house is preparing to once again animate the large Lucca space of over 1000 square meters. of the former Cavallerizza with a program full of artists and news not to be missed, which will enrich all five days of the Lucca fair, scheduled from Wednesday 1 to Sunday 5 November 2023.

From Thursday 2 to Sunday 5 November a long-awaited guest will reach Lucca for the first time: the mangaka Naoki Urasawaauthor among others of 20th Century Boys, Asadora! And Monsters. A true master of international comics, able to tell the complexity of the present through his award-winning visionary works. In the same days, the superstar of American comics, as well as President, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer of DC Comics, Jim Lee will be in the Panini Comics guest parterre to meet Italian fans.

During all the days of the fair, however, they will also be among the guests of the Modena publishing house Garth Ennisthe irreverent creator of Punisher, preacher And The Boys, for the first time a guest in Italy, e Don Rosahistoric American Disney designer, a name that, with works such as the Scrooge McDuck sagaforever shaped the world of comics.

The new edition of Lucca Comics & Games already promises to be unprecedented for the first big announcements of the guests present, between absolute novelties and great returns. Impossible to miss for any true fan of the ninth art.

