Sunday 4 June in Milan the “Ball Run” with the champions of Italy and Spain, finalists of the 1983 European Championship won by the Azzurri. The initiative was presented in the editorial staff of the Gazzetta by captains Juan Antonio Corbalan and Dino Meneghin, and by Pierluigi Marzorati, Carlo Caglieris, Antonello Riva, Ferran Martinez, Luis Miguel Santillana and Carmelo Cabrera. The celebratory jerseys of the Nantes victory will come auctioned on Memorabid
the proceeds will be donated to initiatives of the Candido Cannavò Foundation for sport (by Antonino Morici)
