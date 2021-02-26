Our circular cookies from last week, growing inside the oven and compressing each other, would form (did: it really happened to me) a hexagonal network similar to that of a honeycomb. In fact, bees do not build hexagons directly, but instead form circular cells – cylindrical, I mean – that when growing and pressing against each other give rise to the usual hexagonal configuration …
Sign in to continue reading
Just by having an account you can read this article, it’s free
Thanks for reading EL PAÍS