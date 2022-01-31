“Our research in the field of nanotechnologies continues with greater innovations, with new formulations that have allowed us to identify new techniques for the protection and enhancement of important historical artifacts. Today we are ready to give a future to history and to preserve two of the best known cultural assets of our country from decay. In fact, we have already made contact with the archaeological parks of Selinunte and Pompeii. In the next few weeks we should have the opportunity to carry out interventions in the Archaeological Park of Pompeii and we hope, later, thanks also to the funds of the PNRR, that we can protect this and other Italian historical excellences “. To say Sabrina Zuccalà, president of the international laboratory of nanotechnologies 4ward360, who will illustrate all the innovations due to the use of nanomaterials in the conservation management of cultural heritage in Pompeii as in Selinunte.

“Modern conservation – continues Zuccalà – has felt in recent years the need to rely more and more on science to obtain a better result in the field of research for the stabilization of cultural heritage. We have worked to develop new nanostructures with improved photocatalytic, self-cleaning, acoustic, antibacterial, anticorrosive, hydrophobic, vehiculation and controlled release performances. Technology represents an increasingly important aid and offers, at the same time, the possibility of developing the territory with employment repercussions. In Italy, more than in other countries, the culture of preserving historical heritage is the basis of national identity and crosses the economy, knowledge, innovation and the future.

It is naturally useful to pursue the centenary experience of interventions on the historical heritage, however this culture has evolved and can be improved by finding an approach that, keeping together innovative intervention techniques and the ability of traditional historical critical reading, can guarantee a value added”.

“Our goal – concludes Zuccalà – is to transmit to future generations, assets of recognized historical value that“ testify to values ​​of civilization ”, through careful respect in the approach to intervention for their conservation. In recent years, we have worked on important cultural finds such as the terracotta army of Xian or the wreck of the Roman ship of Marausa from the III century AD recovered 150 meters from the coast of Trapani, finding the best nanomaterials to protect them “.

And again: “With respect to the next interventions, it is right to consider that, like the lava and the ash they were also a sort of cover that has allowed the city of Pompeii to remain over the centuries and to be protected from the elements, thus reaching the nowadays; today the applications of nanotechnologies could succeed in this, as in other sites, to represent a sort of invisible network that regenerates and protects them, giving the treated surfaces broad spectrum properties that last over time. treated thus avoiding usury and external contamination. We hope that the historical testimonies of the Italian cultural heritage can be preserved from deterioration, managing to stop time “.

“Protecting matter means: blocking deterioration, maintaining surface cleanliness, eliminating the possibility of mold formation, making monuments anti-graffiti, today we have the nanotechnological ‘elixir’ to preserve history”.